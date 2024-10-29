All The Places You Should Be Checking For Ticks On Your Dog

Throughout the United States, ticks are a threat that both humans and pets alike face each year.

Whether you take your dog for a hike in the woods, a walk down the beach, or even a stroll through your neighborhood, these parasites may sit on nearby shrubs and tall grasses. Then, when your dog trots by, they attach.

Aside from simply being a gross thought, ticks are also dangerous. These bloodsuckers can carry various deadly diseases, some of which have no cure.

For instance, once a tick has been attached for around 48 hours, it could transmit Lyme disease or cause an infection.

That’s why prevention is key for keeping your pup safe. You should speak with your veterinarian to determine the best methods based on your dog’s breed, age, habits, and geographical location.

Additionally, you should actively check your pet for ticks whenever you get back from spending time outside. All you have to do is run your hands through their fur and feel for any small bumps.

If you spot the parasite, you can even remove it at home using fine-point tweezers or a tick removal hook. You just have to safely remove the entire tick, including the head.

If you aren’t confident doing this, don’t worry because your vet can help. However, since ticks can be tough to spot, it’s important to know all the regions to check your pup.

Where To Check Your Dog For Ticks

