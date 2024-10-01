Before You Bring Home A Goldfish, It’s Important To Know The Common Diseases That Affect This Popular Pet

It’s easy to see why goldfish are one of the most popular pets around. They don’t make messes in your home, and it’s relaxing to watch them swim with their graceful movements. Goldfish will usually thrive in a tank that is maintained properly, but even then, they still run the risk of getting sick.

There are a variety of diseases that can affect their health and longevity. It’s essential to understand what illnesses that goldfish can catch so you can provide the best care possible for your beloved pet. Here is a brief guide on a few common goldfish diseases and how to treat and prevent them.

Goldfish Ich Disease

The ich parasite is the most common parasite found in fish tanks. Its presence may cause white spots to show up on a goldfish’s fins and body. Your goldfish may also appear to be rapidly breathing and rub itself on gravel or aquarium decorations.

The parasite can come about when the water temperature experiences a sudden drop. This can be caused by a malfunctioning heater, adding cold water to the tank, or introducing new fish to the aquarium.

The parasite is highly contagious, so it’s necessary to treat the whole aquarium. If the parasite is present in the water, it can be killed if the water temperature is raised to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, add methylene blue or malachite green. Put the affected fish in a bath of aquarium salt, adding three teaspoons per gallon. Every 12 hours for 14 days, reduce the salt concentration.

Swim Bladder Disease

The swim bladder helps fish control their buoyancy. When the organ stops functioning properly, you might notice your fish swimming sideways, upside down, or at the bottom of the tank. There are multiple causes of swim bladder disease, including constipation, environmental issues, swallowed air, bacterial/fungal infections, and kidney/liver problems.

If you notice that your fish is suffering from swim bladder disease, check the water quality and change 25 percent of it. You can also try to refrain from feeding your fish for 48 hours. Or you can feed it one to two shelled peas per day to help relieve constipation. If you feed your fish flakes, soften the flakes first.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.