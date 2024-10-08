Everything You Need To Know About 5 Popular Tomato Types

There’s A Tomato For Every Dish

Tomatoes are both delicious and diverse, coming in more shapes, sizes, and colors than you can imagine.

There is a tomato for every dish, whether it’s for salsa or a classic caprese salad. They are also one of the most common produce items to grow at home and are often the gems of a backyard garden.

Here Are 5 Popular Tomato Types And Everything You Need To Know About Them

So, let’s explore the wonderful world of tomato varieties! Here are the ones to look for at your local farmer’s market.

Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes are one of the smaller types of tomatoes. They are round, bite-sized, and bursting with flavor.

When you bite into them, their juices gush out with a satisfying squirt. They are available in colors from vibrant yellow to orange to deep red.

One cherry tomato has only three calories. You can snack on them raw or throw them into salads. If you decide them to cook them, you can do it with some lemon zest, fresh herbs, and olive oil in a Dutch oven.

Beefsteak Tomatoes

Beefsteak tomatoes are large, round, firm, and slightly squat. They are sturdy enough to maintain their shape while being thinly sliced. At their ripest, they are about three to four inches in diameter. They are juicy and not as sweet as smaller varieties but are still packed with flavor.

They are perfect to slice up for hamburgers and sandwiches. Their mild flavor profile also makes them great for canning or cooking into sauces. One large beefsteak tomato is approximately 33 calories and makes up 28 percent of the recommended daily vitamin C intake.

Heirloom Tomatoes

Heirloom tomatoes vary greatly in shape, size, and color. They can be pale yellow, bright green, or even a deep purplish-red. They are often the type you see being sold at farmer’s markets. Heirloom tomatoes are non-hybrids, so you can save their seeds for planting without cross-pollinating them with other types.

They usually have a round, lumpy shape and are prized for their deeper, sweeter taste. Enjoy heirloom tomatoes raw in salads and sandwiches or on their own with a pinch of salt sprinkled on them. You can also roast or grill them.

Roma Tomatoes

Roma tomatoes are included in the plum variety. They are oval-shaped and bigger than cherry tomatoes. They are not large enough for slicing but are popular for making sauces and pastes because of their firm flesh and naturally sweet and tangy flavor. One Roma tomato contains 11 calories.

Campari Tomatoes

Campari tomatoes are also called cocktail tomatoes. They are smaller than beefsteak tomatoes but bigger than cherry tomatoes. In general, they are about two to four inches wide. Campari tomatoes are sold attached to the vine they grew on, which helps prolong their shelf life. So, they usually come in bunches of six or eight.

They can be sliced for sandwiches or used in canning and sauces. They also don’t have too many seeds in them, so they are great for cocktails like Bloody Marys. Some research has suggested that tomatoes on the vine contain higher levels of nutrients and antioxidants than those picked before they were fully ripe.