He Broke Up With His Girlfriend And Kicked Her Out After She Abandoned Him At A Male Coworker’s Party, Went To The Guy’s House, And Didn’t Get Home Until Early The Next Morning

This 24-year-old guy and his girlfriend Anne, who’s 23, first started dating in college. But recently, one of her male coworkers named Joe sparked a huge rift in their relationship.

For some context, she’d talked about her coworker in the past and seemed to have a lot in common with him, particularly when it came to music. Joe is even an amateur musician and has a pretty successful YouTube channel.

So, just last week, Anne was invited to a party Joe was throwing, and he initially didn’t make the guest list. Then, his girlfriend asked if he could tag along, and Joe supposedly said that was fine.

Joe hosted the event at a restaurant he’d rented out, and around 30 people were there. The party was on Saturday night, and at first, the evening started off well.

“Towards the end, though, I wandered into Anne’s little discussion group, and I immediately got the feeling that nobody really wanted me there, most of all Anne,” he recalled.

“It was her, Joe, and a few other people.”

At the time, he figured he was just overreacting and proceeded to hang around for a bit. Meanwhile, Joe just kept gloating about himself basically the entire time.

He eventually decided to wander off, grab a drink, and chat with some other people after that. However, once the party was dying down, he tried to find his girlfriend, but she wasn’t there.

Rather, Joe actually walked up to him and claimed to be throwing an after-party at his house. He was going to turn down the offer, yet before he could even respond, Joe had the nerve to “clap him” on the shoulder and say, “Sorry, man, but only Anne is invited.”

