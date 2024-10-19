He Called His Wife Crazy And Said Marrying Her Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Life After She Asked Him To Take A Paternity Test For His Nephew

This man and his wife have been together for 14 years, and they tied the knot 10 years ago. They also don’t have any children.

However, his sister has a son who’s 13-years-old, and he realizes that his nephew looks a lot like him because they share many of the same facial features. He and his nephew have a really close bond as well.

“I have played a father-like role in his life since he was a kid. He has a deadbeat father, and my sister divorced him long ago,” he detailed.

So, over the years, a few of his family members have made remarks regarding how much his nephew looks like him. And he always thought the comments were wholesome.

His wife, on the other hand, has become incredibly insecure about them for some reason. Then, she even began doubting his faithfulness and implying that he was his nephew’s father!

“She was questioning why I needed to play such a prominent role in my nephew’s life, why my nephew had autism, etc. The insinuations just became weird and made me uncomfortable,” he explained.

According to him, his sister does have a pretty dry sense of humor, which might’ve heightened his wife’s insecurities. For instance, during family gatherings, his sister would sometimes joke about how sweet it was that his nephew looked like him, saying she couldn’t be happier.

He knew that his sister was obviously simply kidding around. Regardless, he still talked to her and asked her to tone down the jokes, as they were making his wife “a bit crazy.”

Well, that apparently didn’t work because, just last night, his wife made a shocking request. She actually wanted him to take a paternity test for her “peace of mind.”

