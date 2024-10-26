He Doesn’t Care That His Mom’s Dying Of Cancer Because She Sold Their Family Home And Claimed She Wished He Was Never Born After Divorcing His Dad

When this 36-year-old man was 19, his mother and father went through a really nasty divorce. At the time, his mom also adopted a damaging point of view.

“Unfortunately, my mom had the attitude of, ‘If you aren’t with me, you are against me,'” he recalled.

This led him to endure a lot of abuse at the hands of his mother. She would do things such as slap him or claim that she wished she had never had him.

According to him, his dad really just wanted to settle during their split as well. That way, they wouldn’t have to sell their family home.

His dad even offered his mom a lump sum, meaning she would’ve been better off financially. Yet, she turned down the money and pushed to sell their house anyway.

“And I asked her not to, but she told me I was an adult now, and she needed to look after herself,” he detailed.

So, she sold their home despite not actually needing to, and his dad wound up going into a lot of debt. He’s still helping his dad pay it off to this day.

His mom, on the other hand, has tried to get in touch with him on a few occasions over the years. But he hasn’t spoken to her. Rather, he’s ignored her or told her to leave her alone whenever she’s attempted to reach out.

He still talks to a few of his cousins, though, and just last week, one of his uncles called him. His uncle shared how his mom was diagnosed with cancer, and he didn’t filter his reaction.

