He Dumped The Girl He Was Seeing After Finding Out She’s A Single Mom

This 24-year-old guy recently met a great girl named Sarah, who’s also 24, through a mutual friend. He thinks she’s hilarious and smart, and they share a ton of interests, which made it super easy for them to “click.”

“After a few great dates, I thought we might really have something special,” he said.

However, just a couple of weeks ago, he learned Sarah had been hiding something from him. It came out that she was a single mother with a 3-year-old son.

Apparently, Sarah got pregnant young, and the father of her son wasn’t involved in their lives at all. Despite that, she claimed to have a very solid support system in place and believes she’s managing motherhood quite well.

“But honestly, I was caught off guard. I hadn’t even considered the possibility that she might be a mom,” he recalled.

He wound up telling Sarah that he needed a few days to think, and in the end, he realized he wasn’t ready to take on that kind of responsibility.

He made it clear that he had nothing against Sarah or her child. Rather, he’s just still figuring out his own personal life.

Anyway, once he landed on this decision, he wanted to be upfront with Sarah, so they met up to grab some coffee.

At that point, he told her that, while he found her amazing, he wasn’t ready to be involved with anyone who had a kid.

