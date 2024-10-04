He Got Sick Of His Fiancée’s Mom Taking Over Their Wedding Planning, So He Dropped A Bunch Of Money On A Gift For His Best Man Instead Of Spending More On Things She Wanted

This 28-year-old guy and his fiancée, who’s 26, are set to tie the knot in just a few months, but sadly, the planning process has been a bit of a nightmare.

That’s because, from the very beginning, his soon-to-be mother-in-law has tried to take over every single decision.

Whether it was about their flowers, the reception music, or the seating chart, it was her way or the highway. As for why his mother-in-law felt so entitled, she just kept claiming it was “her only daughter’s wedding” and that she “knew best.”

“At first, we let her have some input, but it got to the point where she was straight up trying to veto every idea my fiancée and I had,” he recalled.

So, his fiancée eventually admitted that she wanted to stand up to her mother, and he was completely on board. They opted to go ahead and plan the nuptials the way they wanted, regardless of what his mother-in-law thought.

“We went all out on stuff like having food trucks, a casual dress code, and even a live band instead of the string quartet her mom wanted,” he explained.

This infuriated his mother-in-law, too, and she accused them of “ruining the day.” On top of that, she actually threatened not to attend the event anymore.

However, he still kept going, as it felt good to “reclaim” his wedding as his own, and after making one lofty purchase, he realized he might’ve gone overboard.

For some context, he apparently got “way too hyped” and decided to buy a custom gaming PC as a present for his best man. This gift made sense to him at the time since he and his best man used to always play video games together.

