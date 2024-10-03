He Left A First Date With A Woman As Soon As He Found Out She Had Five Kids With Three Different Men

This guy recently decided to try his hand at online dating and went out on a first date with a woman who said she was 32-years-old.

Yet, from the minute he met her, he thought something was off. He couldn’t help but notice that she didn’t look very much like her photos.

“I wouldn’t call it a catfish, but she did wonders with her angle choices and usage of filters to present herself as best as possible in her profile,” he said.

It made him feel pretty deceived, too, and he was quickly put off by the woman. Despite that, he decided to continue with the date.

So, they both sat down, ordered some drinks, and started chatting before their meals arrived. During this small talk, he also found out some pretty shocking news. The woman revealed that she had five kids.

“And I knew from our brief online interaction that she has never been married, so I pretty bluntly asked if they all had the same father, and she said no,” he recalled.

However, his date did not mention how many “baby daddies” she had. He didn’t leave it alone, though, and flat-out asked her how many men she’d had children with.

This led the woman to become a bit embarrassed, but eventually, she admitted that she’d had babies with three different men.

The only thing he responded was, “Wow,” before he and his date sat in painful silence for around 30 seconds. The entire time, he was just trying not to burst out laughing.

