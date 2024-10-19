He Left His Wife Stranded At A Target After She Locked Herself Out Of Her Car Because He Was Sick Of Her Always Calling Him With Emergencies And Making Them His Problem

This 32-year-old guy and his wife, who’s 29, have been married for four years, and they have a 3-year-old son together.

While he thinks his wife is a good person, there’s something about her that really ticks him off: she is always in a “state of chaos,” and she makes every little issue his problem.

This usually happens when his wife calls him with “emergencies” multiple times each week.

“Flat tire? Call me at work. Forget her wallet? Call me. Grocery store out of her favorite oat milk? Blow up my phone like the world’s ending,” he explained.

According to him, the emergency calls are never-ending, and they are seriously taking a toll on him. He already works full-time and does a lot at home when it comes to caring for their son.

He’s responsible for diaper duty, bedtime stories, cleaning, cooking, and more. On top of his busy schedule, he can’t deal with his wife’s crises.

“I’ve told her before that unless it’s a real emergency, like someone bleeding or stuck on a highway at night, she needs to figure it out. I don’t have the bandwidth to drop everything constantly,” he said.

Well, his wife still didn’t get it, and just two days ago, he finally hit his breaking point.

At the time, he needed to take his son to the doctor because the toddler had an ear infection, and he was exhausted. Then, while he was sitting in the waiting room with his fussy son, his wife called him in total panic mode.

