He Threatened To Report A Coworker To HR Because They Kept Sneaking Into His Workspace And Taking Naps On His Office Chair

Regardless of whether you have an office, a cubicle, or just a desk, your own workspace is sacred. So, how would you feel if a colleague kept invading your personal area?

This guy has been dealing with the same problem lately concerning one coworker and his office chair.

For some context, he specifically works in an office where finding a comfortable chair is like striking gold. That’s why, a couple of months ago, he invested in an ergonomic chair to be more comfortable at his desk.

“You know, to save my back and make my workday slightly more bearable,” he said.

Well, he has a coworker named Todd who has a bad habit of wandering aimlessly around their office like he’s constantly on break. This seemingly led Todd to discover his new chair. And one day, he randomly caught his coworker napping in it!

“I thought it was a one-time thing. Maybe he just needed a quick power nap, so I let it slide,” he recalled.

Unfortunately, he was wrong. From then on, Todd constantly visited his chair to snooze. Whenever he’d step away from his desk to head to the bathroom or grab a coffee, he’d find his coworker dead asleep in his chair.

“Drooling on my armrest like he pays rent here,” he revealed.

He finally confronted Todd about it, too, and his coworker acted extremely nonchalant toward the whole thing.

