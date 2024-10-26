He Told His Cheating Wife That He Was Divorcing Her The Day Before Their Daughter’s Graduation, And The Timing Really Upset His Daughter

This man and his wife have been married for 20 years, and they have an 18-year-old daughter who just graduated high school this year.

However, around six years ago, things changed for him in his marriage. He discovered that his wife had been cheating on him in an affair that lasted months, and he truly wanted to get divorced.

His wife, on the other hand, was supposedly extremely remorseful and did everything she could to save their relationship.

“She quit her job, she started going to therapy, and she promised all the reconciliation steps I asked for,” he recalled.

“Ultimately, I did decide to stay with my wife for her sake and for our family’s sake, too.”

Then, for the following five years, things were wonderful in their relationship. He and his wife went out on date nights, took romantic vacations, and fell in love with each other again.

For some reason, though, when the sixth year came around, his wife’s affair resurfaced in his mind, and he couldn’t stop thinking about her cheating on him.

And during a conversation with his sister one day, she said something that really resonated with him. His sister asked, “Would you really want to use the gift of life and spend it on someone who betrayed you so badly?”

Their discussion took place a couple of days before his daughter graduated from high school, and it made him realize that he couldn’t stay with his wife anymore.

