He Wants To Leave His Girlfriend After Learning She Only Dated Him Out Of Obligation And Felt Like She Owed Him Something

No one ever wants to learn that their partner “settled” or felt obligated to date them. But sadly, this 31-year-old guy just found out that his girlfriend actually did.

His girlfriend is 28-years-old, and they’ve been together for over a year now. Yet it was only recently that he started to think she didn’t seem very happy in their relationship.

So, he attempted to talk to his girlfriend, and she ultimately admitted the true reason why she began going out with him in the first place.

Apparently, because he helped her through a rough patch once, his girlfriend felt like she “owed” him something and agreed to date him.

According to him, his girlfriend has made previous comments about how he was the “best man” she’d ever been with. But given her dating history, he didn’t find that to be a huge compliment.

“Her exes abused her, so that isn’t a high bar, to be clear,” he said.

And during their most recent discussion, he discovered that his girlfriend had basically just been “tolerating” him over the past year.

The worst part? It’s not like he and his girlfriend got into an argument where she said these things and possibly didn’t mean them.

“This didn’t come off of a fight or nothing, so it isn’t like she said this out of emotion or to twist the knife on some issue we were having,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.