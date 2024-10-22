Her Aunt Accused Her Of Trying Too Hard And Setting Her Daughter Up For A Lifetime Of Frustration After She Picked A Very Unconventional Baby Name

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, who is 31, recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world, and they spent months trying to decide on the perfect baby name.

Since she and her husband are interested in literature and mythology, they wanted a name that was both meaningful and special. In the end, they agreed to go with “Nyxiryn,” pronounced “nix-er-in.”

“It’s a combination of ‘Nyx,’ the Greek goddess of the night, and ‘Irina,’ which means ‘peace’ in Greek. We thought it sounded poetic, strong, and unique,” she explained.

Then, a few weeks before her daughter was born, she shared her name selection with her relatives, and they all had mixed reactions. Some family members found the name different and cool, while others were shocked at how unconventional it was.

Her mom, for instance, called her daughter’s name a “mouthful.” And her sister simply went silent upon hearing the name before replying, “Well, it’s… interesting.”

But it wasn’t until her 62-year-old aunt made a rude remark at a family dinner that she hit her breaking point.

For some context, the dinner occurred after her child was born, and her aunt hadn’t learned her name choice yet. So, her aunt asked what her daughter’s name was, and once she shared it, her aunt burst into laughter.

She was taken aback by her aunt’s cackling and asked what was so funny.

“You seriously named your kid that? Poor child. You’ve practically cursed her with that name,” her aunt responded.

