Her Boyfriend Said He’d Get Custody Of Her Daughter If They Ever Broke Up, And Now She’s Not Sure If She Trusts Him Around Her Daughter Anymore

This 28-year-old woman currently has a 6-year-old daughter from a past relationship, and for the past year, she’s been dating her boyfriend, who is 30-years-old.

She always thought he was great with her child, too, but one strange comment he made recently left her feeling very weirded out.

It all began when they were having a discussion about future plans, and completely out of the blue, her boyfriend claimed that he’d take her daughter in the event they split up.

“If we ever break up, I’ll get custody of your daughter,” he said.

She genuinely thought he was joking at first, which is why she simply laughed. Then, she noticed a very serious look on his face.

That’s why she pressed her boyfriend and asked what he meant by that. Well, he proceeded to claim he was always great with children and that he could “easily take better care” of her own daughter than she could!

She was absolutely astonished by his audacity.

“And I told him that my daughter is not a bargaining chip or a trophy to be won,” she added.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, became all defensive and tried to accuse her of overreacting. He also backtracked a bit, saying he only meant that he cared about her daughter and wanted to be involved in her life.

