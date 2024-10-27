Her Boyfriend Suddenly Started Going To The Gym For Over Four Hours At A Time, And She Thinks He’s Actually Cheating

If your partner never exercised and then randomly started going to the gym and disappearing for hours on end, would you find it a bit suspicious?

This woman has recently found herself in the same strange boat. All of a sudden, her boyfriend, who never used to work out, has begun going to the gym for over four hours at a time out of nowhere.

“I didn’t think much of it at first,” she recalled.

Then, she noticed a pattern. He would always go to the gym at night, meaning he was gone for much of the evening. And as soon as he got home, he would immediately take a shower.

On top of that, her boyfriend would avoid kissing her or doing anything else until he was done washing up.

So, she eventually couldn’t take it anymore and called her boyfriend out. She admitted to thinking that something was off about his “gym” routine.

Well, he totally tried to flip the script and throw the blame on her, calling her crazy.

“But I really have a bad feeling about this. I just don’t have any proof,” she explained.

That led her to set some boundaries with her boyfriend. More specifically, she claimed that he should get home within two hours of leaving for the gym, not four. She also told him that, until her trust was regained, he should come back early.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.