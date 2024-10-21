Her Brother Stole The Spotlight At Her Engagement Party By Announcing That He Was Also Engaged, So He’s Not Invited To Her Wedding

This 28-year-old woman will be tying the knot in just a few months, but she doesn’t plan on inviting her brother, who’s 31, to her big day after what he pulled at her engagement party.

For some context, she and her fiancé have been together for five years, and he only popped the question just recently. So, they decided to throw an engagement party to celebrate with their family and close friends.

“My brother has always had a bit of a competitive streak with me, but I never thought it would be a problem during such an important event,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, she was wrong. Her brother had a few drinks and, while she was in the middle of making a speech, thanking everyone for coming, he interrupted her. Then, he proceeded to announce that he and his girlfriend were also engaged.

She thought his timing was terrible, and all of her guests immediately began congratulating her brother. The spotlight was stolen, with her brother and his fiancée now at the center of it.

“I feel like my special moment was taken away,” she admitted.

Her parents and friends agreed with her, too, and were equally upset with her brother. They found his announcement extremely inappropriate; meanwhile, she and her fiancé ended up leaving their own engagement party early because of how embarrassed they felt.

She also confronted her brother later on, and he didn’t seem remorseful whatsoever. He shrugged off what happened, saying it wasn’t a “big deal” and that it was “just a party.”

When she tried to express how hurt she was, he even accused her of being too sensitive.

