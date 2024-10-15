Her Ex Is Accusing Her Of Being Heartless Because They Only Broke Up A Month Ago, Yet She Already Has A New Fling

When you hear stories of people “moving on quickly” after a breakup, it’s usually about how they met someone else not long after a split.

But sometimes, moving on fast means you simply got over the breakup and were able to proceed with your life faster than your partner.

This woman is feeling a little guilty after her now ex-boyfriend stated that he wanted her back and accused her of moving on too fast.

She’s 23 and was once in a great relationship with her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend. They were together for four years, and she has fond and sweet memories of their time.

“He thought of me as most important, and I was crazy about him,” she explained.

“We never had any problems with our relationship. It was always chill and lovely.”

When she and her ex decided to break up a month ago, there wasn’t any bad blood, as it was a mutual decision. At least, she believed it was.

Then, a few weeks ago, they ran into each other on the same beach by coincidence and ended up sitting and chatting.

Her ex told her he needed to talk to her, and she was worried since he had a stern look on his face.

