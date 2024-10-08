Her Family Members Kept Gifting Her Baby Inappropriate Clothes, Like Bikinis And Short Shorts, And Got Upset When She Wouldn’t Dress Her Daughter In The Outfits

People can be really sensitive when it comes to gift-giving for babies. For instance, if you just had a baby, your aunt may be offended if you don’t snap a few pictures of your kid wearing the sweater she gifted you during your baby shower.

However, as a parent, you must enforce boundaries and only dress your babies in the things you feel comfortable putting them in.

One woman upset some of her family members for not dressing her daughter in the clothes they sent her because she didn’t like them.

She recently had a nine-month-old baby and is quite particular about the way she dresses her child.

She can’t stand clothes that she finds inappropriate for babies, like crop tops, bikinis, and shirts with strange sayings on them.

“I don’t put her in stuff with weird writing on it, like ‘Daddy said no dating’ or ‘Mommy’s personal headache,’ because I don’t like those things,” she explained.

“We don’t have a lot of money right now, so while I appreciate it when people want to give us stuff, just because it was given to us doesn’t mean I will put my daughter in it.”

Before her baby was born, she talked to her family about the kind of clothes she preferred and disliked for babies. She wasn’t rude about it, but she shared her strong beliefs about how babies should dress in baby clothes and not inappropriate things such as short shorts, revealing bathing suits, and short dresses.

Still, some of her relatives continued to give her those items, with baby bikinis being one of the most popular gifts.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.