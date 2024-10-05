Her Fiancé Saved Her Best Friend And Her Boyfriend From An Attacker, But Her Friend Is Angry That Her Boyfriend Froze And Blames Her And Her Fiancé For Their Breakup Afterward

This 24-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 26, recently decided to go out on a double date with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.

First, they went out to dinner, and by the time they finished their meal, it was quite late. So, upon leaving the restaurant, she and her boyfriend opted to go for a walk; meanwhile, her best friend and her friend’s boyfriend planned to just head home.

Well, pretty much right after they parted ways, she heard her best friend scream. This obviously led her and her boyfriend to turn around, and they actually saw a random man threatening her friend and her friend’s boyfriend with a knife.

Her fiancé was quick on his feet, running over and tackling the man. Then, the two of them got into a scuffle, and her fiancé ended up with a stab wound. At the same time, the man with the knife was left unconscious.

An ambulance and the police were both called, and she was understandably concerned about her fiancé at the time, which is why she didn’t talk to her best friend until just yesterday.

“When my friend revealed that she and her boyfriend broke up and that she blames my fiancé and I,” she recalled.

She found out that, following the bizarre incident, her friend got into an argument with her boyfriend about how he froze during the attack. Her friend was furious that her boyfriend didn’t do anything to protect her.

“While my fiancé didn’t think twice about fighting someone with a knife to protect someone he’s not even with,” she explained.

Apparently, this sparked a huge fight in her best friend’s relationship, and the couple even split up over it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.