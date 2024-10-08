Her Fiancé Wants To Postpone Their Wedding, But She Said They Can Get Married Now Or Break Up Entirely

With how expensive weddings are nowadays, any wrench getting thrown into your plans – and potentially costing you even more money – can be a nightmare.

But are there certain serious situations in life, like the death of a loved one, that might call for a ceremony to be postponed?

This 37-year-old woman apparently doesn’t think so.

She and her fiancé, who is 47, were supposed to tie the knot in only a few weeks.

“But now, we don’t know if that’s going to happen, and honestly, I’ve had enough trying to deal with everything,” she said.

It all began a few months ago when her fiancé sadly lost a relative who was “quite close” to him. This tragedy hit him hard, and she was there for her fiancé during it all.

“Helping him through the grief while trying to deal with my own grief,” she recalled.

At the time, he kept talking about how he wanted to postpone their wedding, too. He simply couldn’t imagine celebrating after suffering such a loss.

Then, out of nowhere, her fiancé stopped bringing up a postponement, and she figured he’d “come to his senses.”

