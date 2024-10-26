Her Friend Is In Love With A Married Man, But She Finds It Disgusting And Cannot Support The Affair 

This woman has a 24-year-old friend who started seeing a married man a few months ago, and she doesn’t approve of her friend’s affair whatsoever.

For some context, the guy is 28-years-old, has been married for a few years, and already has two kids with his wife.

Despite that, her friend began hanging out and hooking up with the guy anyway, and things were more casual in the beginning. At the time, her friend even acknowledged how messed up the situation was and supposedly felt a bit guilty about it.

Yet, her friend’s affair continued, and the nature of the relationship changed. Her friend and the guy suddenly began going out on dates and doing “couple” things together.

And just two weeks ago, her friend approached her and revealed that they were officially dating.

“My friend says that she’s so in love with him and that she’s so happy, but everyone else’s negativity about the situation is making it hard for her to be excited,” she detailed.

That’s why her friend asked for her honest opinion, and she didn’t hold back. She bluntly admitted that she’d never be able to take her friend’s “relationship” seriously since the guy was married.

Plus, she pointed out how her friend was basically asking to get hurt and referred to all the classic sayings about affairs. For instance, “If he’s doing it to her, he’ll do it to you eventually,” and “The ‘he said he’s gonna leave his wife for me’ trope is a tale as old as time.”

She even stated that perhaps everyone’s negativity about the relationship is their way of giving her friend a dose of reality. Finally, she urged her friend to think back to when she was cheated on and reminded her friend how she had nothing nice to say about the other women.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.