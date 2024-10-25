Her Husband Ran Into His Long-Term Ex And Wants To Go On A Dinner Date With The Girl, So She Said They Were Over If He Went Through With It

Before this 30-year-old woman tied the knot with her husband Jack, who’s 36, he used to date a girl named Emma for years. Then, they ultimately broke up since Jack didn’t want to get married or have kids.

So, Emma moved away, and around one month later, she and Jack met. However, she knows that she is extremely different from his ex-girlfriend.

“I don’t look like the typical girls Jack had been dating,” she said.

“For example, Emma is super tall, blonde with blue eyes, and has a PhD. I’m petite (110 pounds and short), a nurse, I have dark curly hair, and I’m an introvert. Apparently, Emma was a social butterfly.”

Jack’s childhood friend group, who are basically his brothers, noticed this from the beginning, too, and supposedly never liked her. In fact, the guys still refer to her as Jack’s “rebound girl.”

Plus, at their wedding, her husband’s Best Man made a cruel joke during a speech. He said, “We all thought rebound girls were temporary, but our brother Jack made an honest woman out of her.”

All of their guests laughed at the comment, yet she didn’t find it funny whatsoever. It also really irks her that her husband’s friends always joke about how she’s “just a nurse,” claiming that Jack “downgraded” because he has a PhD.

“For my own sanity, I ignore them, and Jack still hangs out with them regularly,” she noted.

Nonetheless, just last weekend, she hit her breaking point. She and her husband attended a fundraising gala, and his ex-girlfriend Emma was actually there.

