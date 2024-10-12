Her Husband Spent Thousands Of Dollars On Her Credit Card To Supposedly Help A Younger Female Friend, So She Cut Off His Access

Throughout this 35-year-old woman’s marriage, she has always been the breadwinner. Her 40-year-old husband, on the other hand, has been struggling with “bad luck” in the job market.

He also doesn’t have great credit, which is why she let her husband use her credit card. She thought he was only going to put “work-related expenses” on the card in order to help him rebuild his credit.

“This has been our arrangement for the past few years, and I always assumed he was responsible, focusing on career networking,” she said.

However, just a few weeks ago, she realized that he’d racked up some very suspicious charges on the card. She saw he’d paid for high-end dinners, luxury items, visits to spas, and even a hotel stay for a weekend.

She initially figured her husband was planning a surprise to spoil her. Yet, when she casually brought up the purchases, his reaction proved otherwise.

He suddenly became really defensive, saying it was “none of her business.” Her husband also claimed the charges were part of his “professional network investment,” and she knew that was a blatant red flag.

That led her to do some investigating, and she discovered her husband was actually blowing her money on a female “friend” he’d recently met. The girl was 24 years old, single, and supposedly super impressed by his generosity.

“I saw text exchanges where he offered to take her shopping and help her with ‘career advice,’ buying her lavish gifts on my credit, essentially giving her the lifestyle she’s ‘used to,'” she revealed.

She confronted her husband about the girl, too, and he denied crossing any lines with her. He swore the girl was a friend in need and that providing “support” was important for building his client base.

