Her Husband’s Family Never Supported Their Marriage And Didn’t Show Up To Their Original Wedding, So She Doesn’t Want To Invite Them To Her Vow Renewal

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 32, tied the knot five years ago, but sadly, their big day wasn’t exactly like a fairytale.

That’s because her husband’s family never truly approved of him marrying her for a bunch of different reasons.

“None of which were valid, but that’s a story for another day,” she said.

Regardless, when it came time for her nuptials, none of her in-laws decided to show up. Apparently, they believed that she and her husband were “moving too fast,” and they didn’t hesitate to say some pretty hurtful things about their engagement.

Well, even though her in-laws seemingly believed their marriage would fail, she and her husband’s relationship is actually stronger than ever today. So, her husband recently proposed the idea of doing a vow renewal next year.

“And I thought it would be a great way to celebrate how far we’ve come, and I was excited about it,” she recalled.

Then, she found out that her husband wanted to invite his relatives, the same people who skipped their original wedding and caused a ton of drama.

She’s not on board with them attending their vow renewal, either, and feels like they don’t even deserve to get an invitation.

“Why should they be part of this special moment when they couldn’t even be there for us the first time around?” she asked.

