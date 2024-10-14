Her Mom Crashed Her First Date And Gave The Guy The Third Degree, Causing Him To Make Up An Excuse And Leave

This young woman is 19-years-old and doesn’t believe she’s a very social person. She struggled with anxiety for a while, which is part of the reason why she hadn’t gone on a date since high school.

However, she recently met a new guy via some mutual friends, and they started texting for a few weeks. Afterward, she finally felt comfortable with the idea of going out with him.

While she was looking forward to her first date in two years, though, her mom totally ruined it.

She and her mother have always had a tumultuous relationship. Her mom is apparently extremely protective, and it makes her feel like she’s suffocating sometimes.

“Ever since I was a kid, she’s always wanted to know where I am, who I’m with, what I’m doing, and I get it: she’s a mom,” she explained.

“But sometimes it’s too much. Like, she’ll text me 10 times in a row if I don’t answer within five minutes.”

Anyway, she wound up telling her mom about the date, and in hindsight, she realizes that was a big mistake. Her mom suddenly seemed super excited and wouldn’t stop asking her all kinds of questions, such as what she planned to wear and where she and the guy were going.

Her mom also wanted to drop her off, yet she turned that down.

“Because I’m 19, and I think I can manage to get to a cafe on my own, thanks,” she reasoned.

