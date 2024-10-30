Her Mother-In-Law Accused Her Of Baby-Trapping Her Husband, But She Knows That If She Tells Him, He’ll Cut His Mother Off For Good

This woman and her husband recently tied the knot, but just one week before their wedding, they found out some big news: she was pregnant.

So, now that one month has passed since their nuptials, she and her husband decided it was finally a good time to announce that they were expecting. Practically, everyone was super happy for them, too. Well, except for her mother-in-law.

In fact, her mother-in-law actually had the nerve to call her up and claim that she tried to trap her husband on purpose!

Her mother-in-law accused her of having a baby simply to “lockdown” her husband for 18 years, particularly because she knows that he has a successful career and a stable life ahead of him.

“Like yes, that makes so much sense. I baby-trapped the man I love and have been with for the past two years, just weeks before literally becoming his wife,” she said sarcastically.

According to her, her mother-in-law has always been against her since she first began dating her husband. He’s repeatedly defended her against his mother as well and never budged, which caused his relationship with his mom to become undoubtedly strained.

“I’ve tried my best to be nice to my mother-in-law and build a relationship with her, but it never happened,” she explained.

As for the rest of her husband’s family, such as his aunts and family friends, they’ve all been extremely kind and welcoming toward her. That’s why she truly has no idea what caused her mother-in-law to hate her so much.

“And I can handle her not liking me, but being accused of baby-trapping feels awful,” she admitted.

