Her Sister Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Floor-Length White Lace Gown, So She Kicked Her Out And Got Called A Bridezilla

This 27-year-old woman just tied the knot about two weeks ago, and her wedding was supposed to be the happiest day of her life. Yet, her 31-year-old sister just had to ruin it.

She and her sister have apparently had a complicated relationship for as long as she can remember.

“We’ve never been close. My sister has always tried to one-up me, even during family events. It’s exhausting, but I figured she’d at least behave at my wedding,” she detailed.

When she sent out the dress code for her nuptials a few months ago, she made her expectations extremely clear, too. She did not want anyone else wearing white and claimed it was non-negotiable.

Of course, her sister gave her some slack about that. She got accused of being “insecure,” and her sister stated that no one cared about “tradition” anymore.

“But I told my sister that whether or not she agreed, she needed to respect it,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, that simply didn’t happen. On the morning of her big day, her sister had the nerve to show up in a floor-length lace dress that was white. According to her, it was basically a bridal gown.

Her heart dropped, and she asked what her sister was even thinking.

“It’s not that white, and besides, no one will care,” her sister replied.

