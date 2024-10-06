Her Sister’s Fiancé Isn’t Invited To Her Wedding Since He Got Drunk And Said She Wasn’t Exactly A Catch At Her Engagement Party, So Now Her Sister’s Threatening Not To Attend

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 30, are supposed to tie the knot in three months, and they couldn’t be more excited. She has been planning the event for a year and wanted her wedding to be small, including only her closest friends and family.

However, her sister’s 27-year-old fiancé, Matt, has caused a lot of stress leading up to her big day.

For some background, her sister is 25, and they’ve always been extremely close, but she has never exactly liked Matt.

She believes her sister’s fiancé is condescending, rude, and totally disrespectful toward her sister.

“He makes little passive-aggressive comments to her in front of us, like calling her ‘scatterbrained’ or making jokes about her weight, which is completely inappropriate. She’s beautiful,” she explained.

Her sister usually just brushes off Matt’s remarks, too. But she knows that deep down, they hurt her sister’s feelings, and she’s tried talking about this issue with her. Every single time, though, her sister swears that Matt is simply “bad at joking” and never intends any harm.

Well, just a couple of months ago, she finally hit her breaking point at her engagement party. During the celebration, Matt actually got wasted and caused a massive scene.

He suddenly began talking about how much money her fiancé’s family made. She clarified that, yes, her future in-laws are “comfortable,” but it’s not like they flaunt their wealth.

Still, things got even worse when Matt turned to her and claimed that she was “lucky to lock down” a guy like her fiancé since she supposedly “wasn’t exactly a catch.”

