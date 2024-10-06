Her Sister’s Kid Screams Like He’s In A Horror Movie, But Her Sister Can’t Understand Why She Won’t Babysit Him Anymore

Have you ever been in that uncomfortable position where you have a friend or relative with a horribly behaved child and don’t want to be around them that often?

One young woman was recently called a “baby hater” by her sister for agreeing to babysit her friend’s baby over her destructive nephew.

She’s 23 and has a 30-year-old sister with a four-year-old son. Her sister is a single mom, as her son’s father is out of the picture. Therefore, in the past, her sister has asked her for babysitting help so she can get a break.

But, after a few incidents with her nephew, she doesn’t want to have to watch him anymore.

“That kid is a nightmare to be around,” she said.

“It’s not his fault; it’s my sister’s fault. He very clearly has behavioral and mental health disorders, even at his young age. However, my sister was and is very ablest and refuses to accept that her son has problems.”

Her nephew has the tendency to scream like he’s in a horror movie anytime something doesn’t go his way, and he cries for long periods if something triggers him in any way, like a certain sound or texture.

While she doesn’t blame her nephew for these issues, she’s upset with her sister for not getting him help.

Now, anytime her sister asks or tells her to babysit her nephew, she says no. Ever since she started saying no, there’s been a lot of bickering in her family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.