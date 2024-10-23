Here’s How You Can Properly Clean Your Makeup Sponges, Which Can Harbor Oil, Dirt, And All Kinds Of Bacteria

Your makeup sponge works hard to keep you looking fresh and fabulous, so why not return the favor? Let’s get real—when was the last time you actually cleaned your beauty tools?

We’re all guilty of letting our brushes and sponges get dirty, but you might be able to nip this bad habit in the bud once you consider the fact that sponges are a reservoir for bacteria.

With daily use, a sponge can accumulate oil, dirt, dead skin cells, and all kinds of bacteria. Cleaning your makeup sponge regularly will keep your skin happy as well as give your makeup game a boost and prevent stains and bacteria growth.

It’s recommended to wash your sponge after every use, particularly first thing in the morning, before applying makeup. But if that’s simply too time-consuming, try to aim for once a week to start with.

So, how exactly do you keep your makeup sponge squeaky clean and in tip-top shape without ruining it?

Wet and lather

Soap and water will get you the best results. You can use bar soap or dish soap. Both will work well for your purposes.

To get the most thorough clean, wet your sponge and rub it against the bar soap or dab a dime-size amount of liquid dish soap on the sponge.

The soap will cut through grease and remove oils, breaking down foundation and concealer residue with ease. Get in a good lather and take extra care with the stained sections. Work the soap into the sponge for about 60 seconds.

