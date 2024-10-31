He’s Thinking Of Dumping His Girlfriend Because She’s Broke Yet Acts Like She’s Entitled To His Money And Calls Him Stingy

This 26-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who’s also 26, for the last year. But they’re at different stages in life.

He already has a degree and works in insurance, earning a “decent” wage. His girlfriend, on the other hand, is still in school and studying to be an accountant. So, according to him, she is broke and still living with her parents.

Yet, when they first met, he fell in love with her anyway and didn’t care that she was still a student. He also realized that he’d be the one covering all of their dates.

“However, as the relationship has progressed, I have had to help pay for her toiletries, transportation, clothes, tuition, etc., because she does come from a rather poor family and didn’t want to overburden her parents,” he revealed.

He wasn’t totally comfortable with this, either, but he still agreed to help his girlfriend out. He figured that he was investing in their future together.

Nonetheless, their income gap has caused a bunch of big arguments in their relationship, particularly when she asks him to buy her things, and he says no.

His girlfriend has accused him of being stingy in the past and claimed that “most men” were happy to spend money on their girlfriends.

“And her friend’s boyfriend seems to spoil her friend, so I am always being compared to him, which has frustrated me,” he added.

To be clear, he doesn’t want to be the “kind of person” who breaks up with someone simply due to the fact that they’re broke. In fact, he’d already dated an ex-girlfriend who was reliant on her parents for money while trying to become an actress, and that was okay with him since his ex never asked him for financial help.

