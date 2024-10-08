His Dad Asked Him To Take A Paternity Test To Confirm That He’s Really His Biological Son

I’ve always felt so sorry for people who find out that their parents aren’t their biological parents much later in life and realize they were lied to.

One young man is refusing to take a paternity test after his dad asked him to because he suspects his mom cheated on him before he was born.

He’s 19 and grew up with his mom, dad, and two brothers. A month ago, his dad sat him down and told him his mom had an affair before he was born and that he wanted him to take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he was his dad.

This news was difficult for him to hear, and it explained so much regarding his family dynamic; as growing up, he felt his dad bonded more with his brothers than with him.

“He would always be more interested in doing things with them, and I just thought it was because he had different personalities,” he said.

“I never thought that it might be because I wasn’t his biological son. When my dad asked for the DNA test, I told him I didn’t want to do it.”

He told his dad that he didn’t want to learn about the paternity test results and didn’t want him to be treated differently if he wasn’t his biological son. His dad said that wouldn’t be the case and that he just wanted to know the truth.

Then, he told his dad he didn’t believe him, given that he had already treated him differently from his brothers. While his dad told him it was his first time hearing that, he did admit to having a harder time connecting with him versus his brothers.

“He said that the possibility of me not being his never left his mind, but he just couldn’t connect with me as well as he could with my brothers, and apologized for making me feel that way,” he recalled.

