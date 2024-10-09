His Friends Set Him Up On A Blind Date With A Chubby Girl As A Prank, And Now They’re Angry That He Actually Likes Her And Asked Her Out Again

This 28-year-old guy is currently a medical resident with an extremely busy schedule. That’s why he barely has any time to date, but his friends, who are also in medical school, have been pushing him to get out more anyway.

So, a couple of weeks ago, they actually set him up on a blind date with a girl they claimed was “perfect.”

He was on board with it as well, and soon afterward, he met his 26-year-old date named Emily for dinner. Yet, from the beginning, he realized that she probably wasn’t the type of girl his friends expected him to be interested in.

“Emily’s not super skinny. In fact, she’s a little chubby. But honestly, I thought she was really cute. She had this amazing smile, and the way she laughed just made me want to keep the conversation going,” he recalled.

He found out that she was in school studying geology, and he loved how passionate she was about her work. She spoke about volcanic rock formations as if they were the coolest thing in the world, and by the end of the night, he even agreed with her.

The best part of the date for him, though, was how comfortable he felt. He’s autistic and was diagnosed late, and he learned that Emily was, too. They both bonded over the fact that they tend to “mask” a lot or put on acts in social settings to fit in.

“But with each other, it felt like we didn’t have to pretend so much, and that made the whole evening feel easy. It wasn’t like most dates where you’re constantly trying to impress the other person. We just clicked,” he detailed.

He knew that Emily was not his typical type in terms of physicality, yet quite frankly, he didn’t care at all. She was funny and sweet, and they had a wonderful time together.

By the end of the date, they also exchanged phone numbers and began texting each other very regularly.

