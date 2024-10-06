His Girlfriend Paid For Everyone’s Meals At A Restaurant Except His, So He Feels Hurt

Many people believe in this sort of unspoken dating rule, which is that if someone invites you to dinner or drinks, it’s on them to pay the bill.

If they chose a specific restaurant or bar without your input, then the ball is in their court regarding the check.

One man is feeling hurt after his girlfriend took him, her best friend, and her family out to dinner and paid for everyone’s meal except his.

He and his girlfriend are in their mid-20s, and recently, she texted him that she wanted to go to a medieval-themed restaurant with him, her best friend, mom, aunt, and uncle.

He happily agreed, and the way she sent her text made it sound like she wanted to take everyone out. Therefore, she’d pay the bill.

While the restaurant, which served burgers and steaks, wasn’t extremely expensive, it was a bit pricier than most casual joints.

For instance, a burger cost around $20. When he and his girlfriend’s crew arrived at the restaurant, everyone ordered their food, ate, and had a great time together.

Then, when the bill came, he was surprised when he heard his girlfriend ask the waitress for one separate check for him, while all the other meals stayed on one bill.

His girlfriend whispered in his ear that she was sorry, but he knew she and her mom didn’t have much money.

