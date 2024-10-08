How To Care For A Giant Millipede As A Pet

If you love all things creepy and crawly and are looking for a companion that fits this criteria, consider getting a giant millipede. The exotic pet is easy to care for, so it’s good for beginner pet owners. As long as you maintain the proper environment, your giant millipede will thrive.

The giant millipede has dozens of legs, a calm demeanor, and an unexpected charm. It’s more rewarding to care for such an insect than you might think. Watch it crawl its way into your heart!

Giant millipedes can be handled safely, but be sure to wash your hands afterward because they can emit a toxic substance from their bodies when alarmed. The substance is a yellow-brown fluid made of hydrogen cyanide. It can irritate your eyes and mouth.

They may also curl into a tight spiral when they’re scared. But for the most part, they are generally very docile and easy-going.

Housing

For housing, giant millipedes need a secure 10 to 15-gallon aquarium tank with regulated humidity and a warm light source. The lid should have holes to keep the tank well-ventilated, but the holes need to be small enough to prevent the millipedes from escaping.

Add a three to four-inch layer of peat moss to give them a place to burrow. You can use sphagnum moss, pieces of bark, and leaf litter to spruce up the environment. Just make sure to get rid of any insects that might be in it.

Millipedes are native to tropical climates, so it is recommended that the tank’s temperature be kept between 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use an under-tank heater on a thermostat to keep the tank warm. Place it under one-half of the tank. The humidity levels should always be kept at 75 to 80 percent. Regularly mist the substrate to keep it damp.

You can have more than one millipede in the tank since they get along pretty well. It may not be ideal to put a male and female together, though. They breed quickly, so you might find yourself with a bunch of millipede babies.

