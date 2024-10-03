Known As Operation Acoustic Kitty, The CIA Tried Turning Ordinary Cats Into Trained Spies To Snoop On Soviet Conversations During The Cold War

You would think that cats make the perfect spies. They’re stealthy, silent, and secretive, always sneaking off somewhere when you least expect it.

But let’s be real—while a cat might be agile and have the ability to go unseen, their independence and unpredictable nature prevents them from being good secret agents.

I could definitely see them abandoning a high-stakes mission in pursuit of a bird that happened to flutter past.

That’s what the CIA found out when they tried to use cats to snoop on Soviet conversations during the Cold War.

In 1964, the government agency launched a top-secret plan called “Operation Acoustic Kitty,” in which they would turn ordinary cats into trained spies.

However, the CIA was only ever able to produce one Acoustic Kitty before scrapping the project altogether in 1967.

The Acoustic Kitty involved surgically implanting a microphone in the cat’s ear and a radio transmitter at the base of the skull.

An antenna was also woven into the feline’s long fur. CIA operatives aimed to train the cat to sit near foreign officials so it could record private conversations.

They drove Acoustic Kitty to the park for its first test. The cat was supposed to capture the conversation of two men sitting on a bench, but it ended up wandering into the street and was run over by a taxi.

