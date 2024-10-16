Magic Erasers Can Get All These Household Items Sparkling Again

Magic Erasers Got Their Name For A Reason

These sponges, made out of a foam-like material, have the remarkable ability to get rid of stubborn stains.

The sponge actually has minuscule air pockets that harden after getting wet, giving it qualities similar to sandpaper.

Work Its Magic On These Household Items

This magical tool can be used on countless surfaces, too. So, here are all the things you can clean with a Magic Eraser to get them sparkling again.

Your Walls

Perhaps the most effective use of the Magic Eraser is on your walls. Whether you have an unpredictable toddler who likes to color everywhere but their canvas or you need to move some furniture around, our walls can take a beating over the years.

After suffering some scuffs or stains, Magic Erasers work great on walls that don’t have glossy paint. Just be wary of scrubbing too hard, as you don’t want to accidentally damage your paint job.

Your Stove Top

Aside from walls, our stove tops can get quite dirty, too, especially if you cook a lot. And there’s nothing worse than trying to scrub up grease stains that simply won’t budge.

However, with the Magic Eraser, you can easily clean your stovetop, no matter if it’s glass or gas! Just wet the sponge, squeeze out any excess water, and scrub the grease stains. You can then use a microfiber cloth to dry the area and leave it streak-free when finished.

Your Bathroom

Making our way to the bathroom, you might not know that these mighty sponges are perfect for tackling tough stains on porcelain or ceramic tile. From your backsplash and shower to even your floor, Magic Erasers will get rid of grime, scuffs, and soap scum.

Your Baseboards

Now, one commonly disregarded area of the home that tends to get quite grimy is the baseboards. After vacuuming and mopping your house, it’s just easy to forget about them.

Still, they can become surprisingly dirty, and Magic Erasers are the best way to combat built-up muck. Just like with your walls, simply scrub them down and watch as your pristine baseboards brighten up your space.

Your Shoes

Next up are our shoes, which are about to be exposed to a lot of different elements in the colder months. Magic Erasers are actually awesome at removing grass stains and dirt from footwear on both the cloth areas and the rubber soles!

Here Are A Few More Unique Ways To Use Your Magic Eraser

Finally, a few more unique ways to use your Magic Eraser include dish stains, items with sticker residue, and tarnished silver jewelry. Have you ever grabbed a mug or plate from your cabinet that’s been perpetually stained by coffee or spaghetti sauce? Don’t let the marks bug you anymore. If both hand and machine washing don’t work, turn to the Magic Eraser.

Its abrasiveness will help you scrub away hard-to-lift stains much better than a regular dish sponge and soap can. Also, if you hate dealing with the sticky residue from price tags after buying something from the store, Magic Erasers can help with that as well. All you have to do is damp it, gently scrub it, and wipe away the residue.

Last but not least is tarnished silver jewelry. Many people don’t like to clean or polish their silver pieces with harsh chemicals. Magic Erasers are a great alternative. Start by wetting the sponge, wringing it, and gently polishing the tarnished jewelry like you were using a polishing cloth.

Beware: Don’t Use Your Magic Eraser On These Surfaces

It may now seem like Magic Erasers can be used on absolutely anything. But before you go on a major cleaning spree, keep in mind that there are some surfaces to avoid. You’ll want to steer clear of using the sponge to clean countertops made of granite or marble since it is too abrasive and may scratch the surface or remove the sealant.

Additionally, don’t use Magic Erasers on other delicate items, such as electronic screens, nonstick pans, wood, leather, or stainless steel.