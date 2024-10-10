New Research Suggests Soaking Up Morning Sunlight May Improve Your Sleep Quality At Night, Helping You Feel More Well-Rested

The best night’s sleep starts when you step into the sunshine! Soaking up some morning rays can help you regulate your circadian rhythms and help you feel more well-rested.

According to a new study, exposure to morning sunlight improves your sleep quality, regardless of how much time you spend in the sun throughout the day.

We all know that sleep is crucial for our health and well-being, but its importance has been emphasized more and more in recent years.

Sleep can influence health outcomes, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and depression.

However, the length of time spent sleeping seems to be declining in the general population. An increasing number of people have reported getting insufficient sleep.

In the past, some research has shown that various factors affect sleep, including diet, exercise, and socio-economic conditions.

Sunlight has also been associated with sleep in prior studies, but not much is known about how exactly daily sun exposure affects sleep.

So, the researchers of the new study wanted to investigate how the timing of sunlight exposure—morning, midday, and evening—correlates with sleep quality.

They monitored 103 adults over a period of 70 days. The participants were gathered from an online pool.

