Protect Your Pup During Hurricanes With These Tips For Dog Owner Preparedness

As climate change causes more frequent and severe natural disasters, it’s important to have a plan in place to protect yourself, your family, and, of course, your dog.

This is especially crucial if you live in an area prone to hurricanes, as these storms can bring about unique health concerns for canines.

Here’s how to best prepare your pet and keep them safe.

Prep An Emergency Plan

Thinking ahead is key, so don’t wait until you receive a weather alert to create your pup’s emergency plan.

You should consider all possible scenarios, like whether your community will have to evacuate or not. In the event of an evacuation, nail down who will become your dog’s designated caregiver if you cannot reach them. You can also put a rescue alert sticker on your front door to let first responders know there are pets in your house that need evacuation.

In any natural disaster, a hurricane or otherwise, it’s also important to have an emergency kit prepped and ready to go for your dog, regardless of whether you evacuate or hunker down.

This kit should have all of your pet’s necessities, including at least three days’ worth of dog food and water, a first aid kit, any medications and prescriptions, a leash, and a collar with identification tags. For clean-up purposes, it’s best to include paper towels, garbage bags, and pee pads.

Additionally, you should have your pet’s medical records handy, your regular veterinarian’s contact information, and the information for your closest emergency vet clinic.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.