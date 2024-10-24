Rats Already Communicate Via Ultrasonic Squeaks, But It Might Help Enhance Their Sense Of Smell

Rats are known to communicate with each other using ultrasonic squeaks, meaning they’re so high-pitched that human ears can’t hear them. Now, scientists have found that the vocalizations might help the rats enhance their sense of smell.

Researchers have been aware of rats’ communication systems. Previously, it was believed that their vocalizations at ultrasonic frequencies were used to help them find mates and even to express their emotions.

For instance, one study that took place in recent years found that some of the rats’ vocalizations could be a kind of laugh since they also do it when researchers tickle them.

A new study has shown that the ultrasonic frequencies might serve another unexpected but beneficial purpose.

The rats could use the sounds to manipulate particles in the air around them. Then, they quickly inhale them to boost their sense of smell.

“This phenomenon has never been observed before, or I believe even suspected, in any animal,” said Eduardo Mercado II, a co-author of the study and a bioacoustics expert and psychology professor from the University of Buffalo.

“They’re creating new pathways of information by manipulating their environment and controlling the molecular interactions of particles around them.”

Mercado and colleagues were inspired to explore the idea by previous studies about how rodents navigate their environment.

After studying the rats’ ultrasonic vocalizations, they identified an interesting behavioral pattern.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.