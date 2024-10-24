Scientists Are Developing Eye Scanners To Detect Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s And Other Major Conditions

Simple eye scans could revolutionize early disease detection. Scientists are working on developing eye-scanning technology to detect early signs of major conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, sickle cell disease, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

A team of researchers from Indiana University is at the forefront of this research. The project is being led by Stephen A. Burns, a professor at the IU School of Optometry, as part of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Venture Program Oculomics Initiative.

Oculomics is an up-and-coming field that involves studying the eye to observe diseases affecting the entire body.

“This research is about using the eye as a window on health. We want to give health care providers the clearest view they can hope to get into the body, non-invasively,” said Burns.

The project combines advanced optics with artificial intelligence (AI) to result in a state-of-the-art non-invasive diagnostic tool. It builds upon Burns’ previous work in adaptive optics and eye observation.

Since the early 2000s, he and his colleagues have been developing ophthalmoscopes to detect diseases through the eye.

The technology was originally created by astronomers to eliminate distortions in telescopes caused by the Earth’s atmosphere and eye optics, allowing for extremely detailed views.

The ophthalmoscope in Burns’ laboratory is capable of observing the human eye at a high resolution of two microns, which is small enough to see the movement of red blood cells in the eye’s blood vessels in real time.

The technology’s level of detail has already helped the researchers identify biomarkers for diabetes and hypertension in the blood vessels.

