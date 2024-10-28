She Beat Out Her Best Friend For A Promotion And Kept It A Secret, So Her Friend Is Barely Speaking To Her Now

This 29-year-old woman works in marketing and has been employed by the same company for five years. And just one year after she landed her position, her best friend Sara, who’s 28, also joined the company.

So, while they were always super close even before they became colleagues, getting to work with Sara has been pretty great.

“We’ve been supportive of each other through everything,” she said.

Around six months ago, though, their department had an opening for a new senior role, and both she and Sarah wanted that promotion. They each decided to apply and knew they were essentially competing against each other.

However, she and Sarah agreed that no matter what happened, they’d remain friends and continue cheering each other on.

“I was genuinely happy Sara was going for it, and I thought we both had a good chance,” she recalled.

Well, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that she found out she actually got the promotion. She was obviously thrilled as well, but she realized Sara was going to be disappointed.

That’s why she opted to wait a couple of days to share the news with her friend. She just didn’t want to put it off for too long and risk Sara finding out in a meeting or something.

During those few days, though, Sara actually brought up the position and started making remarks about how much she wanted the role. Sara believed no one else in their department even deserved it since, apparently, her friend worked harder than everyone else.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.