She Caught Her Dad With Another Woman While He Was Supposed To Be On A Business Trip, And He Doesn’t Want Her To Tell Her Mom The Truth

This 17-year-old girl recently decided to go away on a weekend trip with some of her friends. At first, her dad wasn’t on board with the idea, but after a bit of persuading, she was allowed.

It just so happened that her dad was supposed to go on a “business trip” in the same city as well.

“So he said he’d check on me while he was there. I didn’t think much of it, but then, everything got really weird,” she recalled.

During the last night of her getaway, she and her friends were just eating dinner at a nice restaurant when she randomly saw her dad. He was at the same restaurant, sitting at a table in the back with another woman.

The nature of their meal seemed off, too. She saw them holding hands, laughing, and getting quite close.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, and I felt like my stomach had just dropped. I was tempted to ignore it, but something in me just couldn’t,” she explained.

That’s why she walked right up to her dad’s table and flat-out asked him what was going on. His face went completely pale, and he immediately became defensive.

Her dad tried to play the whole thing off as a “business dinner,” but she saw the woman resting her hand on his arm. The way the woman was glancing at her dad also looked “way too familiar.”

This led her to point out how she wasn’t stupid and knew what was going on. Then, by the time they both got home from their respective trips, her dad expected her to keep his cheating a secret.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.