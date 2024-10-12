She Gave Her Mom The Passcode To Her Dad’s Phone, And He Got Exposed For Regularly Talking To And Meeting Up With A Young Female Customer From His Cafe

For the past year, this 29-year-old woman’s mother, who is 51, has suspected that her dad is cheating. Apparently, her dad owns a cafe, and her mom believes that he’s having an affair with one of his younger, regular customers, who’s a 26-year-old woman.

The customer is often at the cafe, which causes a lot of arguments between her parents.

“And I’ve repeatedly told my dad that he should distance himself from her because it’s upsetting my mom,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, her dad always swore that the customer was just a friend who was “important” to him.

That’s why her mom has continued venting and crying to her about the situation, and eventually, she finally asked why her mom didn’t just check her dad’s phone. After all, it would confirm whether he was cheating and put the issue to rest.

Well, her mom didn’t actually know her dad’s phone passcode, which is where she came in.

“My dad hasn’t changed it in over 10 years, and I still remembered it, so I gave it to her,” she explained.

She truly never expected her mom to find anything incriminating on her dad’s phone because he had always been extremely against cheating and affairs. On the contrary, she thought her mom would get to squash her suspicions and figured it would help her parents’ relationship.

Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

