She Got Caught In A Pay It Forward Chain At Starbucks, But She Refused To Spend $42 For The Person Behind Her In The Drive-Thru Line

Have you ever been at a drive-thru and accidentally become a part of a “pay it forward” chain? Some people think this idea is a great way to show an act of kindness, while others find it downright annoying.

This woman is in the latter boat. Whenever she hits the drive-thru, especially at Starbucks, she prefers to just order, pay for her own coffee, and leave.

“Other than normal pleasantries, like the usual ‘How’s your day going? Fine, and yours?’ I’d prefer not to converse with the individual in the drive-thru,” she explained.

Even so, she has inadvertently gotten involved in these chains before. In those instances, she pulled up to the drive-thru window, and a barista told her that the person in front of her paid for her coffee.

Then, she got asked whether she’d also like to “pay it forward” and foot the bill for the person in line behind her.

“Usually, I have no problem doing this, as I was going to pay for mine anyway,” she detailed.

Yet, when she went to Starbucks today, it was different. Again, she was informed that her drink had been covered by the person ahead of her.

But when she found out the price of the order from the person behind her, she was shocked. As she was literally handing her credit card to the barista, she learned that their total was $42.

At that moment, she just took her card back and put it away.

