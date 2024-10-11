She Just Got Her Dream Job Offer, But It Requires A Lot Of Travel, And Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s Picking Her Career Over Their Future

When you have lofty career ambitions, your work may start to impact your relationships.

For instance, if you’d like to become a doctor or lawyer, you’ll have to pursue higher education, and those additional years of schooling can cause financial strain or lessen the amount of time you have to connect with your significant other.

However, if you finally had the opportunity to achieve your ultimate career goal, wouldn’t you want your partner to support you anyway?

This woman hoped that her boyfriend would, but unfortunately, he’s making her feel bad for wanting to take a leap at work.

For some context, she was recently given her dream job offer, a position that she’d had her sights set on for years.

“It requires me to travel a lot, sometimes for weeks at a time, but it’s exactly what I’ve always wanted,” she explained.

As for her relationship, she’s been dating her boyfriend for three years. Yet, her boyfriend was far from thrilled when he found out about her job offer.

In fact, he believes that her traveling so frequently would eventually ruin their relationship and wants her to turn down the position in order to focus on “them.”

She realizes that they’ve been together for a long time, and she genuinely does love her boyfriend.

