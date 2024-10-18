She Kicked Her Mom Out For Bringing Her Emotionally Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Into Her Home And Trying To Get Them To Talk

This young woman is 21 and recently began living on her own for the first time in her life. She was finally able to rent a small apartment a few months ago, and she couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“It was a huge step for me because I grew up with a mother who always tried to control every part of my life,” she said.

Her ex-boyfriend was quite controlling, too. They dated for two years, and throughout their relationship, he kept cheating on her and emotionally manipulating her.

Thankfully, she eventually mustered up the courage to break up with him, and she promised herself that she’d never let her ex back in.

For some strange reason, though, her mom had a different view of her ex and actually thought he was “charming.”

“Even after we broke up, my mom continued talking to him despite me begging her to stop. It was painful, but I couldn’t stop her,” she recalled.

More recently, her mom also needed to lean on her for some support. Her mom apparently lost her job and wasn’t able to afford rent. So, she offered to take in her mom for a couple of weeks.

But, while things started off fine, that all changed just the other day when she walked into her apartment and found her ex-boyfriend sitting at her kitchen table, drinking tea.

Her mom was obviously there, too, and appeared completely unphased. In fact, her mom seemingly set the whole thing up and had the nerve to state, “Oh, I thought you two should talk and work things out.”

