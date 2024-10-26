She Uninvited Her Vegan Brother From Her Wedding Since He Thinks Her Chocolate Wedding Cake Is Advocating For The Oppression Of Animals

This 28-year-old woman is currently engaged and set to tie the knot next month, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I’ve been planning this day for what feels like forever,” she said.

She and her fiancé picked out a gorgeous wedding venue, “dressed up” their decorations, and for dessert, they ordered a stunning, three-tiered chocolate cake. According to her, the cake is going to be the centerpiece of their reception.

There’s only one main problem as she approaches her big day: her brother. He’s 23 years old and what she calls a “radical vegan.”

For some context, her brother was apparently always a bit over the top when it came to dietary choices, and she always thought it was fine.

More recently, though, her brother started berating anyone who ate animal products, which she believes is too far.

“He even goes around preaching about how ‘sugar is just as bad’ and calling traditional recipes ‘murderous,'” she revealed.

Then, when they were chatting on the phone just last week, her brother heard about the chocolate wedding cake and freaked out on her. He claimed it would be a “disgrace” to celebrate with a dessert that “advocates for the oppression of animals.”

She was totally caught off guard by his response, and after taking a few days to think, she ultimately decided to rescind his wedding invitation.

