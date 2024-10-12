She Walked Out Of Her Own Proposal Because Her Boyfriend Popped The Question At Her Law School Graduation And Made Her Big Day All About Himself

This 25-year-old woman just graduated from law school, a massive milestone that she worked extremely hard to achieve.

“It took years of sacrifice, long nights, and plenty of stress to get through it all,” she said.

“So, my graduation was a huge moment, not just for me, but for my family and friends who supported me along the way.”

Yet, she unfortunately feels like her 28-year-old boyfriend, Tim, stole the thunder and made her big day all about himself.

For some context, in anticipation of her graduation, she and her loved ones planned a nice celebration, and she was super excited about it.

Tim was aware of how important her graduation was to her, too, as he’d been along for the ride as she navigated the rollercoaster of law school.

However, in the days leading up to her graduation ceremony, she realized her boyfriend was acting strange. He seemed secretive, and at first, she assumed he’d planned something sweet as a gift, such as a dinner or a little surprise.

“I figured he’d do something thoughtful, but I wasn’t expecting what actually happened,” she recalled.

It all began during her graduation reception. While there with her family and friends, soaking in the moment, Tim randomly got up, clinked his glass, and got everyone’s attention. She believed he was going to give a congratulatory speech about her achievement, but she was wrong.

